SBI chief: Keep off cos under IBC, go after promoters

Mumbai: State Bank chairman Rajnish Kumar on Tuesday said the Enforcement Directorate and other central law enforcement agencies should restrict to attaching personal assets while investigating a promoter and keep off the company which is under the insolvency process.

Speaking a day after NCLAT asked the ED to release the attached properties of Bhushan Power & Steel which is being taken over by JSW Steel, Kumar asserted the lenders' first right of taking charge of an asset of its bank-financed and said no one should dispute the same.

"Any action which ED or any other central authority has to take, they can take with the existing promoters and attach their personal assets leaving their companies away," he said.