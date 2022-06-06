SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara's salary up 13.4% higher than his predecessor Rajnish Kumar: Report

State Bank of India Dinesh Khara was elevated to the post of chairman by SBI in October 2020. /Representative image | File Photo

State Bank of India Dinesh Khara's salary has gone up 13.4 percent higher than his predecessor Rajnish Kumar.

According to the lender's latest report, SBI Chairman Khara took home Rs 34.42 lakh in annual salary in FY’22, a report in The Times of India said.

Former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar’s total remuneration stood at Rs 30.34 lakh, of which Rs 14.04 lakh was against leave encashment paid on retirement in October 2020.

Khara was elevated to the post of chairman by SBI in October 2020. Before becoming chairman, he served as managing director of the bank in charge of global banking and SBI subsidiaries, among others.