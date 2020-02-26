SBI Cards & Payments IPO price band set at Rs 750-755

The second largest card issuer SBI Cards & Payment Services, which is hitting the primary market with a Rs 9,000-crore initial public offering, has set the price band for the share sale at Rs 750-755.

The IPO, opening on March 2 and closing on 4, comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale where promoters will offload nearly 13 crore shares.

Promoters SBI and Carlyle Group will offload 3.73 crore shares and 9.32 shares respectively.

SBI holds 74% in SBI Card and the rest by the Carlyle Group and they will pare their stakes by 4% and 10% respectively, SBI Managing Director Dinesh Khara said.

SBI Card's market share in terms of the number of credit cards outstanding is 18%. The pure-play credit card company's gross NPA stood at 2.47% in December 2019 compared to 2.44% in March 2019 and 2.83% in March 2018, he said.

SBI Card managing director and chief executive Hardayal Prasad attributed the spike in gross NPAs in March 2018 to the entry into new markets post-demonetisation but it did not generate the desired results.