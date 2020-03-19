SBI Cards: A dichotomy of high growth but questionable asset quality

SBI Cards had its much anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) on March 16 but the response was tepid due to the poor sentiments prevailing in the market.

Company Overview:

SBI Cards cater to individual cardholders and corporate clients including lifestyle, rewards, travel and fuel, shopping, banking partnership cards and corporate credit cards.

SBI Cards earns its revenue essentially from these two sources: Interest income and fee income.

Interest income is the income earned from cardholders who roll over their outstanding payments. These interest charges can vary anywhere between 36-48%.

Income from fees include interchange fees – charged to merchants for the transaction (usually 2%) and annual fees, membership fees, late fees etc.

Other sources of income include service charges, business development incentive and insurance commission income.

For nine months of FY20, revenues from interest income comprised 51% of total income, whereas revenues from non-interest income comprised 49% of the total income.