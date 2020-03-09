SBI Card IPO overvalued at issue price: Market experts

Mumbai: The much-anticipated SBI Card IPO has finally completed with an issue price of Rs 755 per share, however, market experts feel that the price is too expensive.

The SBI Card IPO demands around 46 times of the price of its latest earnings and a price-to-book ratio of 14.5 times, which according to experts, are on the higher side.

The company, though, has not listed the counterpart in India, American Express, a company which derives a majority of its revenue from services such as credit cards trades with a price which is 17 times of its latest earnings.