 SBI Card Allots 1,12,960 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSBI Card Allots 1,12,960 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

SBI Card Allots 1,12,960 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
SBI Card Allots 1,12,960 equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | SBI Card

SBI Card on Monday announced the allotment of 1,12,960 equity shares to employees as stock option under the SBI Card - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 at the exercise price of Rs. 152.10 per share, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company has increased from ₹9,46,36,00,990 consisting of 94,63,60,099 equity shares of ₹10 each to ₹9,46,4 7,30,590 consisting of 94,64, 73,059 equity shares of ₹10 each.

SBI Card shares

The shares of SBI card on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹860, up by 1.62 percent.

Read Also
SBI Card Allots 1,21,250 Equity shares As ESOP
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SBI Card Allots 1,12,960 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

SBI Card Allots 1,12,960 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

SRF Revenue Falls 14% To ₹3,338 Cr In Q1FY24

SRF Revenue Falls 14% To ₹3,338 Cr In Q1FY24

Poonawalla Fincorp PAT Jumps 62% YoY At ₹200 Cr in Q1FY24

Poonawalla Fincorp PAT Jumps 62% YoY At ₹200 Cr in Q1FY24

Wipro Partners With Pure Storage To Drive Sustainable Technology In Data Storage And Data Centers

Wipro Partners With Pure Storage To Drive Sustainable Technology In Data Storage And Data Centers

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: TVS Motor Net Profit Rises To ₹441.47 Cr, Mahindra Logistics Net Profit...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: TVS Motor Net Profit Rises To ₹441.47 Cr, Mahindra Logistics Net Profit...