SBI buys 40% stake in Moscow's Commercial Indo Bank

According to a regulatory filing, state-owned lender the State Bank of India has acquired a 40 per cent stake in Commercial Indo Bank, Moscow.

The stake was previously held by another PSB, Canara Bank.

