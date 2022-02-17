SBI board nominates DFS Secy Sanjay Malhotra nominated as director

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said the government has nominated Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as a director on its board.

The country's largest lender said it received a notification from the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, informing about the nomination on February 16, 2022.

''(T)he central government hereby nominates Sanjay Malhotra (secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services) as director on the central board of directors of State Bank of India, with immediate effect and until further orders, vice Debasish Panda,'' SBI said in a regulatory filing.

A day earlier, the RBI had informed that the central government had nominated Malhotra as a director on the RBI's central board.`

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 09:29 PM IST