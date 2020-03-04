SBI board approves Reliance Communications insolvency resolution plan

Jio placed bid for tower and fibre assets of Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL) and UVARC for assets of RCom and Reliance Telecom Ltd. "SBI board has approved resolution plan for RCom. It is expected to vote favourably for the RCom resolution plan at the committee of creditors (COC) Meeting. Voting on the RCom Resolution Plan has started at the COC and will end on March 4," according to sources privy to the development.

Email query sent to SBI and RCom resolution professional did not elicit any immediate reply.

RCom's secured debt is estimated to be around Rs 33,000 crore. Lenders submitted claims of around Rs 49,000 crore in August.