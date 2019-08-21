SBI announces home, auto loans at cheaper rates during festival season

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, on Tuesday announced a number of offers including cheaper rates for home and auto loan borrowers, to cash in on festival fervour.

Customers can avail the cheaper loans with added benefits such as waiver in processing fees, pre-approved digital loans and loans with no escalation in interest rates spread across various categories, SBI said in a statement.

The bank has not specified the time period for which this festival offer would be valid. However, the move would be followed by the other lenders as well.

"SBI has waived processing fees on car loans during festival season. The bank is offering lowest interest rate starting from 8.70 per cent to customers opting for car loan, with no escalation in interest," it said.

No escalation will ensure that the customer will not have to face fluctuation in the interest rate. For customers applying for a car loan online through the bank's digital platform, a 25-basis point concession on interest rate can be availed.