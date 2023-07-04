SBI Acquires 100% Stake Held By SBI Capital Markets In SVL | Pixabay

The State Bank of India Board of Directors on Tuesday approved the acquisition of the entire stake held by SBI Capital Markets Limited in SBI Cap Venture Limited (SVL) by SBI, the company announced through an exchange filing. The acquisition will be completed after receipt of all regulatory approvals.

The estimated capital for the acquisition is expected to be at Rs 708.07 crore.

