'Saving ₹600 Per Day...': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka's Tweet On Small Habits Sparks Debate Over Practicality; Netizens React

Billionaire industrialist Harsh Goenka recently found himself at the center of a lively online debate after posting a motivational tweet on X, formerly Twitter about the power of small, consistent habits.

Although, his intentions were to inspire positive lifestyle changes, many users questioned the practicality of one particular suggestion, that is saving Rs 600 per day.

Goenka's X post that triggered the discussion

Taking to the social media platform X, Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Group, posted, "Saving Rs 600 per day = Rs 2,19,000 per year Reading 20 pages per day = 30 books per year Walking 10,000 steps per day = 70 marathons per year."

"Never underestimate the power of small habits," he added.

Goenka's post however was to emphasise the long term benefits of consistency but the Rs 600 daily savings target caught the attention of many netizens leading to an online heated reaction about the financial realities in India.

Several users pointed out that for many Indians, earning Rs 600 per day is a challenge in itself, let alone being able to set aside that amount in savings.

Netizens Reaction - Is Rs 600 a Realistic Goal for Everyone?

The crux of the debate lies in the feasibility of the saving advice. While the habit of saving regularly is undeniably valuable, critics argue that the amount Goenka suggested seems detached from the realities faced by many in India, where a significant portion of the population struggles with low wages and high living costs.

Furthermore, the conversation quickly shifted from the benefits of small habits to a broader discussion on income inequality.

"This is brilliant advice. I love the way he has explained. BUT Minimum wages in India are in the range of Rs. 500-600 81 Crore people in India live on free ration, which means they fall even below the minimum wage earning," responded an X user to Goenka's post.

Another user added, "Everything else is fine, but tell me how much is the daily income of an ordinary citizen? Can he save Rs. 600 per day after his daily expenses? Has the country become so prosperous in these so-called 'Achhe Din'..?"

