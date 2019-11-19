Saudi Aramco front runner in buying stakes in Bharat Petroleum: Report

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has not yet taken up the proposal to sell the government's entire stake in public sector refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. But reports have surfaced saying that, the government is trying to get a foreign buyer to buy stakes of BPCL and Saudi Aramco maybe the frontrunner in buying stakes.

According to National Herald, the government is keen to get international energy majors such as Saudi Aramco, Total SA of France and ExxonMobil to operate in the downstream fuel marketing business so as to bring in competition. And Saudi Aramco is the frontrunner in buying stakes. The petroleum minister said: "our PSUs have done a commendable job in the building of modern India and ensuring the availability of fuel to the common man. But the common man will benefit most when there is market competition.”