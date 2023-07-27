Saregama Total Revenue At ₹1,809 Million With A 27% PAT Margin In Q1FY24 |

Saregama, a RPSG Group company, announced its financial results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

The company’s operating revenue stood at ₹1,633 million with a strong adjusted EBITDA of ₹623 million at 38 percent Margin.

Company delivered a PAT of ₹433 million at 27 percent margin, delivering a margin growth of 6 percent over Q4FY23 and 2 percent over Q1FY23. Music segment revenue grew strongly to ₹1,491 million with new content continuing to contribute significantly to the Company’s revenue and profitability.

Avarna Jain, Vice Chairperson Saregama India, said “Saregama continues to invest in content that generates healthy returns and fortifies its position as the leading music label. More importantly, our bets to diversify the business are well placed to realize organization’s goal of being the leading entertainment company that continues to grow profitably. Success of our strategy is demonstrated in the Q1FY24 results with Operating revenue of ₹1,633 million combined with 27 percent PAT margin”.

Saregama India Limited shares

The shares of Saregama India Limited on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST were at ₹411.75, down by 2.88 percent.