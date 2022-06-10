Saraf Furniture to continue LGBTQ+ hiring spree in Phase II

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO- Saraf Furniture, said the company has expansion plans and this hiring will support their future plans of actions |

Saraf Furniture has announced the second instalment of its hiring plan. This previously initiated campaign will be fulfilled in full swing in the current financial year, starting immediately, it said.

The industry will consider the needs of job security of the LGBTQ+ community and will celebrate their efforts this Pride Month.

Saraf Furniture, a manufacturer of Sheesham wood furniture, offers a diverse selection of home décor and furnishings. Furniture, lighting, accessories, rugs, and carpets are major product categories

The company has announced to guarantee employment opportunity to 500+ individuals from the LGBTQ+ community. The aim is to lift barriers and prejudice that the society in general hoards against the community.

The company said it has expansion plans and this hiring will support their future plans of actions. The individuals will be hired for all roles starting from operations to supervising to warehousing to the support staff. They have also started constructions for unisex washrooms. As a part of added protection they will also be extending medical benefits to the employees.

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO- Saraf Furniture said, “By incorporating equality among communities we can ensure equality among the workplace. Our move is a message to different industry leaders to accept the change towards a New India.”