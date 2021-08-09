Saraf Furniture announces Period Leave policy for its employees

Saraf Furniture, solid wood furniture player and Made-In-India brand, has announced Period Leave policy for its female employees.

The key aim behind coming up with a Period Leave policy for its female workforce is to build equity at work. With the Period Leave policy, Saraf Furniture wants to inculcate a healthier work environment to align work-life balance among all of its employees, the company said in a press release.

The Period Leave will be available each month to all women workforce of the company known for its exclusive solid wood furniture. Moreover, Period Leave will be over and above the regular leaves and holidays that Saraf Furniture offers to its employees. Female employees of the company can avail of Period Leave at their sole discretion and to which specific day they want to avail it.

Commenting on the praiseworthy initiative, Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture, said, "The key motive behind the Period Leave policy at Saraf Furniture is to develop inclusive work culture. We want our female employees to focus on their health and happiness. We hope our Period Leave policy will promote a growth-oriented environment within the premises.”

Saraf Furniture has 150+ female employees out of 1500 employees across India. Recently, the company had announced that it will hire about 200-250 professionals from the LGBTQ+ community in the Financial Year 2021-22. A detailed plan is being carved out by the top management of Saraf Furniture to constitute an expert committee for the smooth execution of the entire hiring process.