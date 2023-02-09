e-Paper Get App
Sapphire Foods offers 63,286 shares to employees as stock options

The shares would be granted to eligible employees for Rs 1,180 per share.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Sapphire Foods announced on Thursday that the company's board of directors has approved the allocation of 63,286 stock options to eligible employees. The shares would be granted to eligible employees for Rs 1,180 per share.

The allocation would be in accordance with the Sapphire Foods Employee Stock Option Scheme 2022 (Scheme IIIA) for management other than the CEO under the Sapphire Foods Employee Stock Option Plan 2017. The stock shall vest with the eligible employees as per the terms of the grant and based on conditions approved by the Committee.

The shares of Sapphire Foods, on Thursday at 1:45 pm were at Rs 1,266.00, up by 0.64 per cent.

Earnings

The company on Thursday reported total income of Rs 5,213.91 crore and net profit jump to Rs 316.18 crore for the quarter ending in December.

