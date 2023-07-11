Sapphire Foods Announces 9,576 Equity Shares As Employees Stock Option

Sapphire Foods on Tuesday announced the allotment 9,576 equity shares, pursuant to exercise of stock options by eligible employees under the subsisting ESOP Plan/ Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.
With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to ₹63,59,79,000 divided into 6,35,97,900 equity shares of ₹10 each.
Sapphire Foods India Limited Shares
The shares of Sapphire foods on Tuesday at 2:12 pm IST were at ₹1,380.10, down by 1.41 percent.
