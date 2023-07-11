 Sapphire Foods Announces 9,576 Equity Shares As Employees Stock Option
The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
Sapphire Foods on Tuesday announced the allotment 9,576 equity shares, pursuant to exercise of stock options by eligible employees under the subsisting ESOP Plan/ Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to ₹63,59,79,000 divided into 6,35,97,900 equity shares of ₹10 each.

Sapphire Foods India Limited Shares

The shares of Sapphire foods on Tuesday at  2:12 pm IST were at ₹1,380.10, down by 1.41 percent.

