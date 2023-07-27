Sapphire Foods Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | SapphireFoods

Sapphire Foods India Limited on Thursday announced the allotment of 6,468 equity shares to employees as stock option under the subsisting ESOP Plan/ Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is ₹10 each.

With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to ₹63,60,43,680 divided into 6,36,04,368 equity shares of ₹10 each.

Sapphire Foods India Limited shares

The shares of Sapphire Foods India Limited on Thursday at 3:26 pm IST were at ₹1,371.85, down by 0.89 percent.

Read Also Sapphire Foods Announces 9,576 Equity Shares As Employees Stock Option

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)