 Sapphire Foods Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 03:29 PM IST
Sapphire Foods India Limited on Thursday announced the allotment of 6,468 equity shares to employees as stock option under the subsisting ESOP Plan/ Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is ₹10 each.

With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to ₹63,60,43,680 divided into 6,36,04,368 equity shares of ₹10 each.

The shares of Sapphire Foods India Limited on Thursday at 3:26 pm IST were at ₹1,371.85, down by 0.89 percent.

