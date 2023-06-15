Sapphire Food Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Sapphire Food on Thursday announced the allotment of 11,043 equity shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.
With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company has increased to Rs 63,58,83,240 divided into 6,35,88,324 equity shares of Rs 10 each.
Sapphire Foods India Ltd Shares
The shares of Sapphire Foods on Thursday at 1:55 pm IST were at Rs 1,389.60, down by 0.13 percent.
