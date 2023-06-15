 Sapphire Food Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Sapphire Food on Thursday announced the allotment of 11,043 equity shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company has increased to Rs 63,58,83,240 divided into 6,35,88,324 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd Shares

The shares of Sapphire Foods on Thursday at 1:55 pm IST were at Rs 1,389.60, down by 0.13 percent.

