Sanofi to produce Moderna coronavirus vaccine in September in US plant

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi has signed an agreement to help manufacture up to 200 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine beginning in September.

The firm thus joins other companies assisting with production of one of the three vaccines now approved in the US.

Under the agreement announced on Monday, Sanofi will handle final manufacturing steps, including filling, inspecting and labeling vaccine vials and packaging them. The deal involves up to 200 million doses of Moderna''s two-shot vaccine, AP reported.

Sanofi will do the work at its existing manufacturing plant in Ridgefield, New Jersey.

Moderna earlier this month said it was expanding its partnership with contract manufacturer Catalent by dedicating a new high-speed production line at its Bloomington, Indiana, factory for filling vials with the Moderna vaccine.

In April, Moderna struck an agreement with Baxter International to provide “fill and finish” services and packaging for about 60 million to 90 million doses.

