Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 10

San Francisco: Samsung on Wednesday unveiled a new-generation Galaxy Note large-screen handset starting at $950 and said it will work closer with Microsoft so that services function better across its array of devices. The Note 10 "phablet" which is set for release on August 23, comes in two sizes, with the larger beginning at $1,100.

The price puts the model at the premium end of a cooling global smartphone market. DJ Koh, head of IT and mobile communications, touted it as "the world's most powerful mobile device." "Every element of the Galaxy Note 10 was designed to help users achieve more," Koh said.