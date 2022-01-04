Samsung to roll out Galaxy S21 FE at Consumer Electronics Show

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday said it will unveil its Galaxy S21 FE 5G at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), set to open Wednesday in Las Vegas, one of the most anticipated phones among Samsung fans for its flagship expertise and reasonable prices.

The launch of the long-awaited model, which had widely been speculated to be out last summer, was delayed due to the global chip shortage that roiled automotive and appliance production around the globe.

Key features

As the name, the Fan Edition (FE) suggests, the model comes with key features of the Galaxy S21 series most beloved by its fans but with an affordable price tag.

Samsung said it will launch the Galaxy S21 FE on January 11 and determine where to release the model "depending on the market conditions" of the country.

It is expected to be rolled out in Europe first. Samsung has not yet announced the pricing either.

The previous Galaxy S20 FE was launched in September 2020, in six colors with an "accessible" starting price of $699 to deliver "flagship experiences to reach even more consumers," it said at the time, by including "innovations Galaxy fans told us they love most."

The tech giant said Galaxy S21 FE is similar to the S21 series in its look and experience, powered by a Snapdragon 888 chip, packing 6 or 8 GB of RAM and with 128GB or 256GB of storage, reports Yonhap news agency.

It runs on One UI 4 based on Google's latest operating system, Android 12.

It is 7.9 millimeters thick and available in four colours -- olive, lavender, white and graphite. It uses the sleek contour cut outer design and a punch-hole selfie camera.

It is fitted with the 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 240Hz touch response rate and 120 Hz refresh rate, and comes with a trio of rear cameras, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

