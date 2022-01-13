Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab A8 in India on January 17; price starting from Rs 17,999

Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of Galaxy Tab A8 with expanded 10.5-inch screen, slim bezel and 16:10 common aspect ratio, in India that starts from Rs 17,999.

Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in three colours, gray, silver and pink gold, starting January 17.

Galaxy Tab A8 WiFi variant is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 3GB+32GB and Rs 19,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant.

The LTE variant of Galaxy Tab A8 is priced at Rs 21,999 for 3GB+32GB and Rs 23,999 for the 4GB+64GB model.

According to the company, the customers can avail Rs 2,000 cash back on ICICI bank debit and credit cards and can get Book Cover worth Rs 4,499 for just Rs 999.

"Galaxy Tab A8 is a comprehensive package which has been designed keeping our consumer needs in mind. With a bigger display, a long-lasting battery and Dolby quad speakers, it is the perfect device for getting your work done," said Sandeep Poswal, General Manager, New Computing Business, Samsung India.

Key features

The display ensures dynamic viewing experience and the quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos provides rich soundscape with unparalleled detail and depth.

Powered by Octa-core processor, Galaxy Tab A8 is packed with 7040mAh battery and with up to 15W fast-charging, Galaxy Tab A8 ensures users can stream for hours on end.

Galaxy Tab A8 comes with 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera and brand-new Screen Recorder feature.

This feature helps to record clear, detailed videos of tutorials or lectures, or even record yourself.

For multitasking, users can split their screen and use two apps side-by-side, and even add a pop-up window too, with Multi-Active Window, said the company.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 12:28 PM IST