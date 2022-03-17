Samsung re-enters PC biz in India with Galaxy Book series; eyes double-digit growth

Korean electronics major Samsung re-entered the personal computing segment in India with flagship PC line-up of Galaxy Book series eyeing to capture double-digit market share in this year.

The company will start pre-booking six models of Galaxy Book notebooks from March 18. The notebooks will be available in the market in the price range of Rs 38,990-Rs 1.16 lakh apiece.

''We have launched the new PC line-up keeping in mind the growing needs of consumers with best-in-class performance, design and collaboration to provide our users a unique experience to enhance their productivity.

''Our new range of notebooks caters across consumer and enterprise segments,'' Samsung India Senior Vice-President (Mobile Business) Raju Pullan said in the statement.

Samsung India general manager and head of new computing business Sandeep Poswal had earlier this week said that the company is looking to capture double digit market share in the PC segment in 2022.

According to IDC, India's traditional PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks and workstations, grew by 44.5 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in 2021.

The notebook category was the volume driver with shipments reaching 11.6 million units. The desktop category, which saw a steep decline in 2020, managed a recovery with 30 per cent YoY growth on account of strong demand from enterprises and consumer segments, IDC said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 08:25 PM IST