Samsung likely to bring new Galaxy A series smartphones on March 17

South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely planning to bring new Galaxy A series smartphones on March 17.

According to GSMArena, a reliable leakster has shared an image of an official-looking teaser, which reveals Samsung will hold a Galaxy A Event next week on March 17 to unveil the new Galaxy A series phones.

The teaser doesn't mention the name of the upcoming smartphones, but it shows the alphabet 'A' in different styles, with one of them hinting at water resistance.

Last year, on the same date, Samsung introduced the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72, so users can expect the South Korean conglomerate to unveil the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73.

However, there is no word from Samsung about this Galaxy A Event yet, the report said. This month, the company has unveiled its latest budget 5G smartphone -- Galaxy F23 -- in the Indian market.

It is the first-ever Galaxy F series device to be powered by Snapdragon 750G 5G mobile platform and 120Hz FHD+ display.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 09:52 PM IST