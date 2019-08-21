Samsung eyes 65% share in premium smartphones

New Delhi: Tech giant Samsung on Tuesday said it is confident of cornering 65% market share in the premium smartphone segment (Rs 30,000 and above) with the launch of its flagship Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ in India.

The company, which competes with the likes of OnePlus and Apple, in this segment, said in the first half of 2019 (January-June), its market share was at 63% in value terms in the premium category (as per GfK data).

"We had 52% value market share in the premium segment in 2018. This rose to 63% in H1 2019," Samsung India Senior VP and Head of Marketing, Mobile Business Ranjivjit Singh said.

He added that by the year-end, the company is confident of expanding this share further to 65% and above.

"The premium category, estimated to be about Rs 15,000-20,000 crore, is growing at about 9-10%. We are growing at strong double digits and expect to grow at over 20%," he said.

Apart from the Note series, Samsung's lineup in the premium category includes Samsung Galaxy S series and A80.