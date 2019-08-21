Samsung eyes 65% share in premium smartphones

New Delhi: Tech giant Samsung on Tuesday said it is confident of cornering 65% market share in the premium smartphone segment (Rs 30,000 and above) with the launch of its flagship Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ in India.
The company, which competes with the likes of OnePlus and Apple, in this segment, said in the first half of 2019 (January-June), its market share was at 63% in value terms in the premium category (as per GfK data).
"We had 52% value market share in the premium segment in 2018. This rose to 63% in H1 2019," Samsung India Senior VP and Head of Marketing, Mobile Business Ranjivjit Singh said.
He added that by the year-end, the company is confident of expanding this share further to 65% and above.
"The premium category, estimated to be about Rs 15,000-20,000 crore, is growing at about 9-10%. We are growing at strong double digits and expect to grow at over 20%," he said.
Apart from the Note series, Samsung's lineup in the premium category includes Samsung Galaxy S series and A80.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)