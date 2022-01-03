e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasmCOVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

Samsung Electronics introduces new monitors in 2022; offers Smart TV-like functionalities

FPJ Web Desk
The latest monitors include features for high-performance gaming as well as smart and pro-level elements, such as the Odyssey's Quantum Mini LED backlight panel and HDR 2000./ Representative image | Photo: IANS

The latest monitors include features for high-performance gaming as well as smart and pro-level elements, such as the Odyssey's Quantum Mini LED backlight panel and HDR 2000./ Representative image | Photo: IANS

Advertisement

Samsung Electronics on Monday introduced new 2022 models in its monitor lineup that offers Smart TV-like functionalities, including high-performance gaming and letting users control IoT devices at home and offices.

Key features

The new lineup delivers beautiful picture quality and intuitive features that give consumers more choice when selecting a monitor that fits their exact needs, the company said in a statement.

The latest monitors include features for high-performance gaming as well as smart and pro-level elements, such as the Odyssey's Quantum Mini LED backlight panel and HDR 2000.

"Samsung's 2022 lineup represents the next generation in monitor innovation with offerings that meet the demands of competitive gamers, professional designers and everyone in between," said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

"As the work and entertainment worlds continue to evolve, we are proud to deliver monitors that boost users' experiences from the comfort of their homes."

As the world's first monitor to feature a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 1000R curved screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG), Odyssey Neo G8 32-inch offers stunning picture quality featuring Quantum Mini LEDs, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio.

With an ultra-slim thickness of 11.4mm, which is about three-quarters thinner than the previous model, the 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32-inch provides space efficiency.

"The brilliant UHD panel provides 99% sRGB color gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colours at 400nit brightness, showing every video, document or photo with true-to-life accuracy," said the company.

The 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32-inch comes with a movable magnetic SlimFit Cam that enables crystal-clear video calls when working from home.

Its built-in Video Call application supports the most popular calling apps, including Google Duo, said Samsung.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:58 PM IST
Advertisement