Sam Altman Responds to Tech Mahindra CEO, Says His Answer Was Taken Out Of Context While Expressing Confidence in Indian Talent

The rise of ChatGPT first triggered excitement about the endless possibilities, and months later it has raised concerns about risks posed by AI. The questions is did business leaders jump the gun on AI before or are governments and CEOs being alarmist now?

While the world ponders upon the AI conundrum, Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani seems to have jumped the gun on OpenAI founder Sam Altman's comment on Indian AI startups.

Clearing the air

Altman tweeted that his answer to a question about the ability of Indian startups to create a ChatGPT-like AI model was taken out context.

the right question is what a startup can do that’s never been done before, that will contribute a new thing to the world. i have no doubt indian startups can and will do that! and no one but the builders can answer that question. — Sam Altman (@sama) June 10, 2023

He wrote that the question was about developing and training such a model with a $10 million investment, and that's why he said there is no hope for it.

After the clarification, Altman added that the correct question is whether Indian startups can do something which hasn't been done before, and he believes that Indian talent can give something entirely new to the world.

Gurnani had taken Altman's response to VC Rajan Anandan's question as a challenge, and Anandan had also cited India's 5,000-year history of entrepreneurship to show how Indians can't be underestimated.

But with his tweet, Altman has clarified that he never underestimated Indians and was only talking about the investment needed to innovate.