Sam Altman Not Aware Of India's Capabilities In AI, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

On his trip to India, Sam Altman was as honest as his revolutionary AI ChatGPT, when he said that there was no hope of an Indian startup with $10 million in funding competing with OpenAI. But that assertion triggered a flurry of responses including a CEO taking his words as a challenge and a VC going back 5,000 years to highlight the potential of India's tech talent.

Now Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has his differences with Altman on a global AI regulator as well, has said that Altman doesn't understand India's capabilities in AI.

Altman not final authority on AI

He said that while the OpenAI founder and CEO is bright and deserves respect for his work on ChatGPT, his view on India's AI aspirations can't be the final verdict.

Saying that there are many things he won't agree on with Altman, Chandrasekhar added that he shouldn't be considered anything more than an important man in AI.

The minister said that the government is keen on backing development of AI by Indian startups and tech firms.

Before this, Chandrasekhar had reacted to Altman's comments on a global body to regulate AI, and said that while the OpenAI CEO has his own ideas, India has its own views on the issue.