Saint-Gobain acquires minority stake in Livspace, digital firm

Saint-Gobain has acquired a minority stake in Livspace, a digital-first company that is rapidly growing in India and South-East Asia.

Livspace is a digital-first intermediation platform offering end-to-end solutions for home interiors, from design to installation.

Founded in 2015, Livspace is a market leader in India and has grown its business rapidly by deploying significant investments in technology, marketing and end-to-end solutions. Today, Livspace serves around 20,000 homes annually in India and is poised to grow rapidly in the future.

This investment will complement the Group’s full range of solutions on the residential market in India which accounts for over 80% of the country’s building construction market.

B. Santhanam, CEO Asia-Pacific of Saint-Gobain, said, “This partnership is a win-win for both companies, aiding a faster scale-up and expanded customer reach. Livspace offers a complementary route to market, promoting solutions under the Saint-Gobain brand. We will derive significant synergies and learnings in terms of customer behavior, technology platform, services and supply chain.”

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 03:07 PM IST