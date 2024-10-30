Sagility India IPO: Healthcare Services Provider's ₹2,100 Crore Public Issue To Open On November 5

Sagility India, a provider of healthcare-focused solutions and services, on Tuesday, November 5, will begin accepting subscriptions for its initial public offering. The issue will end on Thursday, November 7, with a price range of Rs 28 to Rs 30 per equity share.

IPO Size and structure

The entire offer-for-sale (OFS) of 702,199,262 shares is being sold for Rs 2,106.59 crore. Since there isn't any fresh issuance, the Bengaluru-based company won't get any money from the public offering.

Lot size and minimum bid

An interested investor may apply for at least one lot size, which consists of 500 shares valued at Rs 15,000, and then in multiples.

The business has set aside 10 per cent of the issue for retail investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 75 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

Up to 19 lakh shares have been set aside by Sagility India for its employees at a discount of Rs 2 off the issue price.

Subscription and listing timetable

On Monday, November 5, the Sagility India IPO subscription period open. The three-day bidding period ends on Wednesday, November 7. On Thursday, November 8, the Sagility India IPO share allocation is anticipated to be finalized.

Successful bidders will get shares of Sagility India Limited in their Demat accounts on November 11. after share allocation is finished, while losing bidders will start getting their money back on Thursday November 8.

The NSE & BSE, will list Sagility India’s shares. The IPO listing date has been tentatively set for October 28.

Registrar and book running lead manager

ICICI Securities Ltd, Jefferies India Pvt Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, and JP Morgan India Pvt Ltd are the issue's book-running lead managers. The issue's registrar is Link Intime India.

Company financials

Sagility India reported a net profit of Rs 22.29 crore for the quarter that concluded on June 30, 2024, on the basis of revenue of Rs 1,257.76 crore. For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2024, the company generated revenue of Rs 4,781.5 crore and a net profit of Rs 228.27 crore. The business will be worth just over Rs 14,000 crore in total market capitalization.