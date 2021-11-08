Saga Fiction, mobile fiction app, brings a fresh format of storytelling to readers

Saga Fiction provides a platform for authors old and new alike, to showcase their stories to a global audience, who are looking for well-written entertainment. The mission is simple: they’re scouring for gripping and original plots from experienced as well as first-time authors, moulding them to be their best version, before digitally publishing it for their readers.



Avid readers and best friends since they were teenagers, co-founders Pranika Sharma and Aakriti Patni harbored a dream of building a career towards books together. In the year 2020, they brought their dream to life with Saga Fiction.



“Books are my first love, and I know I share that sentiment with millions out there. With Saga Fiction, I hope to bring the global reading community together," says Aakriti Patni.



"Having worked in publishing and as a writer myself, I know the struggle of publishing and marketing your book. We hope that we can bridge that gap and make publishing easy for budding authors," says Pranika Sharma.



For authors who choose to publish with Saga Fiction, the app not only offers a platform establishing their authorship in the world of writing and publishing, but also editorial and marketing support as well as royalties.



Pranika Sharma obtained a Bachelor’s in English Literature and then a Master’s in Creative Writing from Loughborough University, UK, before working extensively with top publishing houses.

Aakriti Patni has a background in mass media with a Master’s in Magazine Journalism from City University, London. She has been part of newsrooms and brings to Saga Fiction strong editorial knowledge and an advanced skill set in digital marketing.



Saga Fiction is available as an android and iOS app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store worldwide.



Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 05:42 PM IST