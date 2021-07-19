Sachin Bansal's Navi Nifty 50 index garners Rs 100 cr in NFO

Navi AMC, part of Sachin Bansal's technology-driven BFSI group Navi, on Monday said its new fund has collected more than Rs 100 crore from over 17,000 investors in 10 days.

Navi Nifty 50 index -- whose new fund offer (NFO) was open during July 3-12 -- is now available for investments across all online investment channels or through financial advisors, the newly created fund house said in a statement.

The expense ratio offered by the fund at 0.06 per cent for its direct plan offering, which is the lowest in the index schemes category so far, has garnered significant traction from investors, as they recognise the substantial savings they make over the long term.