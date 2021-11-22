Saas platform Zvolv raises $1.5 mn in round led by JSW Ventures

Zvolv, an enterprise SaaS platform has raised $1.5 mn in a round led by JSW Ventures, a tech-focused venture capital fund. The round also saw participation from Riso Capital, a Silicon Valley based VC fund that invests in India-based startups solving global problems at scale.

Zvolv plans to use the funds to expand its customer base globally, drive rapid adoption in an increasingly work-from-anywhere world, as well as double down building out the AI/ML capabilities in the platform.

Zvolv is an intelligent no-code/low-code platform for automating business processes. Its platform helps enterprises across retail/CPG, BFSI and engineering and construction industries build workflows and deliver end to end automation of their processes at speed.

Launched in 2018, the platform has seen rapid adoption by several large enterprises like Tata Group, Aditya Birla Group, Accenture, KPMG, Dominos, Swiggy and Lenskart. The Zvolv platform helps enterprises rapidly build and deploy applications and automate processes by leveraging its intuitive and drag-and-drop interface, in-depth analytics and reporting and artificial intelligence capabilities to tackle the last mile digital transformation challenges that existing tools cannot.

Hardik Gandhi, co-founder and CEO of Zvolv said, “More and more enterprises are switching to no-code and low-code development platforms to dramatically increase application delivery speed. Combined with the increased demand for custom applications and data-centric solutions, business and IT teams within enterprises are increasingly turning to Zvolv.”

Sachin Tagra, Partner, JSW Ventures said, “We are excited to partner with Zvolv to help in fuelling their growth, product innovation, and expanding the global footprint.”

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 03:11 PM IST