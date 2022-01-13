SaaS-based Updapt adds Shailesh Haribhakti to their Advisory Board, to mentor leadership team

Updapt, a SaaS-based ESG Solution Co., announced today that Shailesh Haribhakti, Board Chairman and Member of distinguished companies, has joined their Advisory Board to mentor the leadership team in their business and product development initiatives.

Speaking on this development, Haribhakti, said, "I am thrilled to join the Advisory Board of Updapt and be part of a company that is building much needed Digital Sustainability Management System to help firms across the globe in monitoring their ESG performances towards net-zero and other social and governance goals".

He further added that "ESG is gradually becoming an integral part of business and risk management strategy of companies given its direct correlation to balance sheet performance from a long-term perspective; this is further intensified by mandatory reporting set by regulators across the globe.

Even for private enterprises and SMEs that are looking to raise funds or work as supply chain partners with large firms, ESG performance management is getting critical for them given the focus on same by Investors, Rating Agencies, Corporates.

With data being central to any effective performance management, I believe Updapt's user-friendly SaaS-based ESG platform is well placed to help enterprises in their Sustainability journey".

Mithun Suvarna, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Updapt, said ''We are honoured and excited to have Haribhakti as part of our Advisory Board. His rich experience in the space of governance and business management across various Boards of diversified listed companies and Industry Bodies would be of immense value to Updapt's business journey".

Satish Ramchandani, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer of Updapt, added "We respect Mr. Haribhakti's advocacy and enthusiasm towards ESG being fundamental to businesses and look forward to his insightful guidance".

