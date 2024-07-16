RVNL Shares Drop After Bagging ₹160 Crore Order From East Coast Railways

The markets often respond and react to business deals with optimism, thereby resulting in an uptick in share price numbers.

However, on Tuesday, July 16, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. or RVNL, which has been in the news for making major gains in the equity markets along with its business, started the day's trade proceedings on a negative note.

RVNL Bags Order From ECR

The company shares dropped by close to 1 per cent in the early hours of trading activities.

This development comes right at the back of an order that the state-owned company bagged. RVNL received a letter of acceptance for a Rs 162 crore deal from East Coast Railways.

This deal has been signed to establish the automatic block signalling system at some of the existing stations of the East Coast Railway. This would be instated in sections of Jakhapura Nergundi, Khurda Road-Bhusundpur & Bhusundpur-Golanthra over Khurda Road Division.

The East Coast Railway is another network that comes under the Indian Railways and caters to eastern parts of the country, namely states like Odisha, Chhatisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. This network is headquartered in Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar.

RVNL Shares Rise 57% In A Month

In the auction held by the department, RVNL was the lowest bidder. It is expected to take the work to completion in the span of 24 months.

RVNL shares have made remarkable progress in the recent past, with more such orders that have expanded the presence. In the past month alone, the New Delhi-based company has gained 57.51 per cent or Rs 227.80, in its value.

Similarly, in the past six months of trading, the public-sector company has gained 179.09 per cent in its overall value.

On Tuesday, July 16, at 11:22 IST, the company shares vacillated in the red territory, losing 0.29 per cent or Rs 1.80, sliding to Rs 624.20 per share