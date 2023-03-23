RVNL gets Rs 252 cr order for construction of 6 lane National Highway in Gujarat | Image: RVNL (Representative)

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited on Thursday announced that it has received a letter of acceptance from the National Highway Division for the construction of 6 lane National Highway in Gujarat through an exchange filing. The project cost for the construction project is at Rs 252,21,15,875 with Rachana Construction Co, Mehasana having a share of 60 per cent and Rail VIkas Nigam Limited having a share of 40 per cent.

The project is for the up gradation of the six lane with Paved Shoulders of Sarkhej-Changodar Section of NH-8A (New NH-47) from 11/950 km to 16/000 km for Ahmedabad- Bagodara- Rajkot Road on EPC mode in the State of Gujarat. The tenure for completion of the project is set at 30 months.

The company on March 20 announced that it had bagged the NHAI Project of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway.

Rail Vikas shares

The shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited on Thursday closed at Rs 64.80, down by 1.22 per cent.