 Russia's Biggest Lender, Sber, Launches Rupee-Denominated Letter Of Credit For Indian Importers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRussia's Biggest Lender, Sber, Launches Rupee-Denominated Letter Of Credit For Indian Importers

Russia's Biggest Lender, Sber, Launches Rupee-Denominated Letter Of Credit For Indian Importers

Sber, Russia's biggest lender, has launched a rupee-denominated letter of credit with deferred payment for purchases in India, a new financial product for importers. The structure of the transaction using a letter of credit will reduce potential risks, while the use of deferred payment will increase the attractiveness of the deal terms for all participants.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Sber, the Russia biggest lender, has launched a rupee-denominated letter of credit with deferred payment for purchases in India, a new financial product for importers.The solution is unique in that Sber will settle payments with Indian suppliers in rupees immediately upon submission of supporting documents for the delivery of goods to the bank, while providing the Russian buyer with the option to reimburse the payment later when the deferral period ends, the bank said on Wednesday.

The structure of the transaction using a letter of credit will reduce potential risks, while the use of deferred payment will increase the attractiveness of the deal terms for all participants, the statement said.Sber's new tool will assist medium and large businesses in purchasing from both new and current Indian partners, it added.

Read Also
State Bank of India, HDFC & ICICI Continue To Be In The 'Domestic Systemically Important Banks'...
article-image

"Thanks to Sberbank's branch in India, we can offer our clients products in rupees. We have been conducting pilot operations with deferred payment financing under letters of credit in Indian currency since the summer of 2025 and have confirmed the interest of our clients in this framework," Sberbank deputy chairman of the Executive Board Anatoly Popov said.

The bank can finance up to 100 per cent of the cost of a shipment from India, with the interest rate for using the deferred payment being several points lower than the rate for a ruble loan, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Russia's Biggest Lender, Sber, Launches Rupee-Denominated Letter Of Credit For Indian Importers
Russia's Biggest Lender, Sber, Launches Rupee-Denominated Letter Of Credit For Indian Importers
Sudhir Dalvi Sepsis Treatment: Bombay HC Clears Shirdi Temple Trust To Provide ₹11 Lakh Financial Aid For Ailing 'Shirdi Ke Sai Baba' Actor
Sudhir Dalvi Sepsis Treatment: Bombay HC Clears Shirdi Temple Trust To Provide ₹11 Lakh Financial Aid For Ailing 'Shirdi Ke Sai Baba' Actor
Konkana Sen Sharma Turns 46: She Credits This Exercise As A Fitness Gamechanger
Konkana Sen Sharma Turns 46: She Credits This Exercise As A Fitness Gamechanger
Rupee Slumps 28 Paise To An All-Time Low Of 90.43 Against US Dollar, Amid Foreign Institutional Investor Outflows & RBI's Restrained Intervention
Rupee Slumps 28 Paise To An All-Time Low Of 90.43 Against US Dollar, Amid Foreign Institutional Investor Outflows & RBI's Restrained Intervention

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Russia's Biggest Lender, Sber, Launches Rupee-Denominated Letter Of Credit For Indian Importers

Russia's Biggest Lender, Sber, Launches Rupee-Denominated Letter Of Credit For Indian Importers

Rupee Slumps 28 Paise To An All-Time Low Of 90.43 Against US Dollar, Amid Foreign Institutional...

Rupee Slumps 28 Paise To An All-Time Low Of 90.43 Against US Dollar, Amid Foreign Institutional...

Ujaas Energy Receives Shareholders' Approval To Increase Authorised Share Capital From ₹45 Crore...

Ujaas Energy Receives Shareholders' Approval To Increase Authorised Share Capital From ₹45 Crore...

Vikram Sahu Set To Be Bank Of America's New Chief Executive In India After Receiving RBI Nod

Vikram Sahu Set To Be Bank Of America's New Chief Executive In India After Receiving RBI Nod

Sensex, Nifty Shed Points, Falling Rupee & Continued Foreign Investor Selling Keep Sentiment Muted...

Sensex, Nifty Shed Points, Falling Rupee & Continued Foreign Investor Selling Keep Sentiment Muted...