Russian-Ukraine war: India faces limited commodity price risk, says ICRA

The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on India will likely be limited to surge in commodity prices (primarily oil & gas) in the initial/short-term. This will have to be watched if the conflict lasts longer and escalates to other parts of Europe. Russia is a major exporter of fuel, chemicals and metals, according to ICRA's recently published report, titled ‘Russia-Ukraine face-off - A commodity price risk for India’.

As a reaction to the conflict, most of the G7 nations have announced sanctions on Russia, trying to limit their trade. However, these sanctions have until now not covered trade in critical commodities (i.e., energy).

India's trade with India minimal

India’s trade with Russia is very minimal at around 1 percent and is mostly related to commodities. Considering that most of the sanctions announced till now are excluding commodity trade, the impact on India seems to be limited.

On the likely impact, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, said, “The macro implications of the geopolitical crisis will stem primarily from the surge in crude oil prices, as Russia does not have major share in India’s trade basket. Though the INR has been relatively range-bound in 2022 so far, despite elevated crude oil prices, pessimistic global sentiments along with a stronger US$, could weaken the INR going forward. On the positive side, India’s large forex reserves and a current account deficit expected to remain below 3% of GDP even in the event that crude averages US$100/barrel in FY2023, are likely to avert a depreciation in the INR beyond 78.0/US$ in H1 CY2022.”

ICRA analysed the potential implications for some of the sectors like upstream oil & gas, gas utilities, refining and marketing, ferrous & non-ferrous metals (Aluminium, steel etc), chemicals and fertilizers.

Commodity prices at all-time highs

Commodity prices are trending at all-time highs, primarily driven by metals and natural gas. Moreover, oil prices surging close to $100/bbl has provided further impetus to commodity led inflationary pressures. Select sectors could gain like upstream oil and gas and ferrous & non-ferrous metals. Domestic natural gas prices too are expected to increase owing to increase in prices at international hubs and these along with elevated crude oil prices will positively impact the EBITDA of upstream companies.

However, there could be potential negative implications for some of the sectors where oil/gas is a primary input such as chemicals, gas utilities, refining & marketing, fertilizers etc. The rise in oil prices may be passed on to the end-consumer which could impact the demand growth of petroleum products adversely. The City Gas Distribution entities may have to pass on the price increases in a graded manner leading to some lag in full pass through of costs and accordingly pressure on margins. Any adverse impact on gas availability to Europe could also result in contraction in chemical industry, which can have cascading effect on global prices for specific products.

Rohit Ahuja, Head Research and Outreach, said, “At the initial stage, we believe the implications on India would be restricted to rise in commodity prices. However, there are risks from escalation of this conflict to other parts of Europe, and a further surge in commodity prices.”

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 02:46 PM IST