Russian Government Eases Bank Account Access for Indian Nationals | Photo: Representative Image

The Russian Embassy in India has announced that the Russian Government has introduced simplified norms for Indian nationals looking to open bank accounts with Russian financial institutions. The announcement, made via the official Twitter account of the Russian Embassy in India, opens up the possibility for Indian citizens to remotely open bank accounts or deposit funds in Russian banks.

The official tweet from the Russian Embassy in India reads, "We're excited to announce the decision of the Russian Government to introduce simplified norms for Indian nationals seeking to open bank accounts with Russian financial institutions. It is now possible to open bank accounts or deposit funds in Russian banks remotely."

