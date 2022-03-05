Russia-Ukraine war: Sharp FIIs outflow matched by DIIs' inflows

The sharp exodus of foreign investors funds from Indian equity market has been compensated by domestic investors, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL).

As per MOFSL report, FIIs continued to remain sellers in India as the global risk-off sentiment and the geopolitical situation have added to concerns of inflation, higher bond yields, and global rate hikes.

"This has resulted in $14.1 billion of outflows from the Indian market since Oct'21. This has been offset by DII buying of $16 billion over the same period."

Besides, the report cited that current index correction masks the sell-off in the broader market.

Accordingly, while the Nifty is down 10 percent from its October 2021 peak, the broader market has seen a much sharper sell-off.

"Of the NSE 500 constituents, 37 percent of the stocks are trading more than 30 per cent lower from their respective 52-week highs."

"Of the Nifty constituents, close to 50 percent stocks are now trading at valuations that are at a discount to their respective 10-year average."

Furthermore, one-third of Nifty constituents are trading at a premium of more than 10 per cent versus its 10-year average, demonstrating the two-faced nature of the index on valuations.

In addition, it pointed out that corporate earnings remain resilient, despite the challenges.

"The healthy earnings visibility can act as cushion in an otherwise fragile external situation. If the Russia-Ukraine conflict elongates and leads to elevated energy prices for longer, it may impact earnings estimates."

"However, close to two-third of Nifty earnings are insulated or benefits from elevated energy prices, while one-third is adversely impacted."

(With IANS inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 12:47 PM IST