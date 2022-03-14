Russia-Ukraine war: Instagram to be no longer accessible in Russia

Instagram is no longer accessible in Russia after its parent company Meta was accused by Moscow of allowing calls for violence against Russians on its platforms, AFP said.

Instagram's app was not refreshing without a VPN connection on Monday, AFP journalists said.

The social network also appeared on a list of online resources with "restricted access" published by Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor.

Instagram users in Russia were notified that the service will cease from midnight on Sunday after its owner Meta Platforms (FB.O) said last week it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages such as "Death to the Russian invaders", Reuters said.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 01:29 PM IST