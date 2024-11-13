Russia Discusses Co-Operation In Pulses Trade With India

Russia discussed with India measures to enhance cooperation in the field of trade in pulses during a meeting between a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Russian Ministry of Agriculture Maxim Titov and Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs Nidhi Khare, according to a statement.

The meeting took place on Monday. Russia has emerged as a major source of India's import of masur (lentils) and yellow peas in the recent past.

Apart from these two pulses, Russia is also contemplating diversifying its pulse production to urad (black matpe) and tur (pigeon pea).

India's growing demand for protein-rich diets has led to an increase in pulse consumption, but the country still relies heavily on imports to meet its domestic requirements.

Despite being a significant producer of pulses, India's production has not kept pace with demand, leading to a rise in imports. The imports are done from Myanmar, Australia, Russia, Canada, and besides from some African countries.

Despite various measures by the government to attain Atmanirbharta, or self-sufficiency in pulses, imports are rising. India primarily consumes chana, masur, urad, kabuli chana, and tur. Among the pulse basket, tur, urad, and masur have a production deficit.

The government today said that a gradual but significant easing of supply situation in respect of major pulses like tur, urad, and chana will be observed from July 2024 with an encouraging kharif prospect and continuous imports.

Tur crop is reported to be good, and early harvests of tur crop in pockets of Karnataka have started.

"The overall availability of pulses has been comfortable with the robust inflow of imports of tur, urad, chana, and yellow peas this year. Tur and urad imports for calendar year 2024 at 10 LMT and 6.40 LMT, respectively, by the first week of November have already exceeded the whole year import figures during last year," the government said in the statement.

The arrival of Chinese imports from Australia in bulk cargoes is expected from November.

The government believes that the recent diversification of source countries for pulses played an important role in ensuring continuous inflows at increasingly competitive rates.