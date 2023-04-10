Rupee up by 24 paise at 81.78 against US dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Rupee gained 24 paise to 81.78 against the US dollar on Monday during early trade tracking a positive trend in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows.

The domestic unit opened at 81.90 against the dollar then went up to 81.78 with a 24 paise raise over its previous close on Thursday. Rupee on Thursday had closed at 86.02 against the green back.

The equity markets and forex were closed on April 7 on the occasion of Good Friday.

On the domestic side, rupee remained largely unaffected after the Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Oil Prices

Oil prices on Monday went higher due to the prospect of higher supplies from OPEC+ producers from May. Brent crude futures went up 13 cents to $85.25 a barrel whereas US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 14 cents at $80.84 per barrel.

Stock market

Markets after a long weekend opened in green with Sensex up by 97.36 points at 59,930.33 and Nifty at 17,630.95 with a jump of 31.80 points. The winners in the early trading session were Tata Motors, Titan, LT, ICICI Bank and the losers list included Nestle, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Maruti.

With inputs from PTI