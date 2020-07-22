Rupee surges 15 paise to 74.59 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 15 paise to 74.59 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday tracking positive Asian currencies and improvement in investors' risk appetite.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.61 against US dollar, gained further ground and touched 74.59 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 15 paise over its previous close. It had settled at 74.74 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

"Asian currencies were stronger against the US dollar this morning and could lift sentiments for the local unit," Reliance Securities said in a research note, adding that "the currency could also be supported by more stimulus measures to mitigate the economic blow from the pandemic". Moreover, hopes of COVID-19 vaccine also improved sentiments.