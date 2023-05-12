Rupee slips 3 paise to 82.12 against US dollar in early trade | File: Representative image

The rupee declined 3 paise to 82.12 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, weighed down by a negative trend in domestic equities.

However, a weak greenback against major rivals overseas and persistent foreign capital inflows supported the domestic currency and restricted the loss, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened weak at 82.11 against the dollar and slipped further to 82.12, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 82.09 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.04 per cent to 101.83.

Stock market

The markets on Friday opened in red with Sensex at 61,758.69, down by 145.83 points and Nifty slipped by 51 points at 18,246. Tata Motors, Titan Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti and Kotak Bank were the top gainers whereas Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and ITC were the top losers.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Friday were in green with Brent crude futures going up by 36 cents to $75.34 per barrel and US crude futures rose by 41 cents to $71.28 per barrel.

FIIs

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 837.21 crore, according to exchange data.

With input from Agencies