Rupee slips 15 paise to close at 75.95 against dollar under pressure from surging crude prices

The rupee declined by 15 paise to close at 75.95 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, pressured by surging crude oil prices amid intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Persistent foreign capital outflows and subdued domestic equity markets also affected market sentiment, forex dealers said.

Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd, said, "USDINR spot closed 21 paise higher at 75.91, highest levels since December 20. Thanks to surging oil prices and falling stock market, the rupee depreciated against the US Dollar. We suspect RBI has been intervening aggressively and that may have prevented a bigger drop in Rupee. Over the near-term, we expect USDINR to trade with an upward bias within a range of 75.60 and 76.40 on spot."

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened strong at 75.76 against the American dollar but soon entered the negative territory as investors turned towards safe-haven assets. During the session, it swung between a high of 75.60 and a low of 75.98.

The local unit finally settled at 75.95 against the dollar, down 15 paise from the previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.23 per cent higher at 97.63.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex ended 366.22 points or 0.66 per cent lower at 55,102.68, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 107.90 points or 0.65 per cent to 16,498.05.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged 2.59 per cent to $115.85 per barrel.

Officials from Russia and Ukraine are likely to hold their second round of talks in Belarus on Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,338.94 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 04:35 PM IST