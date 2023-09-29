 Rupee Rises 9 Paise To 83.10 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Rises 9 Paise To 83.10 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Rises 9 Paise To 83.10 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

The Indian unit opened strong at 83.13 against the US dollar and touched the highest level of 83.09. It later traded at 83.10 against the greenback, registering a gain of 9 paise from its previous close.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Rupee Rises 9 Paise To 83.10 Against US Dollar In Early Trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee rose 9 paise to 83.10 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid a retreating dollar versus major rivals and positive cues from equity markets.

Massive selling of equities by foreign investors and an upward trend in crude oil prices, however, capped the rise of domestic currency, forex dealers said.

The Indian unit opened strong at 83.13 against the US dollar and touched the highest level of 83.09. It later traded at 83.10 against the greenback, registering a gain of 9 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled 3 paise higher at 83.19.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Gain Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 65,701.62, Nifty Above 19,500
article-image

Analysts said higher interest rates and US bond yields are prompting foreign investors to stay in the selling mode in Indian capital markets, while the rupee witnessed some recovery due to a significant decline in India's current account deficit (CAD).

The CAD has dropped to USD 9.2 billion, or 1.1 per cent of GDP in the first quarter of the current fiscal from USD 17.9 billion (2.1 per cent of GDP) a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined by 0.19 per cent to 106.02.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.05 per cent higher at USD 95.43 per barrel.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On September 29: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...
article-image

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex climbed 84.00 points or 0.13 per cent to 65,592.32 in early trade. Nifty advanced 37.75 points or 0.2 per cent to 19,562.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,364.22 crore, according to exchange data. P

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ashok Leyland Bags Orders For 1,282 Buses From Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation

Ashok Leyland Bags Orders For 1,282 Buses From Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Bags New Order Worth ₹1,535 Cr From NTPC REL In Khavda,...

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Bags New Order Worth ₹1,535 Cr From NTPC REL In Khavda,...

Dr. Reddy Laboratories Shares Rise Over 3% After Incorporation of Step-Down Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Dr. Reddy Laboratories Shares Rise Over 3% After Incorporation of Step-Down Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Air India Completes Acquisition Of Its First A350 Aircraft Through GIFT City

Air India Completes Acquisition Of Its First A350 Aircraft Through GIFT City

L&T Construction Secures Order For Its Heavy Civil Business

L&T Construction Secures Order For Its Heavy Civil Business