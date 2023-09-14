 Rupee Rises 8 Paise To 82.93 Against US Dollar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Rises 8 Paise To 82.93 Against US Dollar

Rupee Rises 8 Paise To 82.93 Against US Dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.98 against the dollar, and touched 82.93, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Rupee Rises 8 Paise To 82.93 Against US Dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee appreciated 8 paise to 82.93 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday tracking positive domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee is witnessing a range-bound trading against the dollar as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by elevated crude oil prices and a firm US dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.98 against the dollar, and touched 82.93, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 83.01 against the US currency.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets In Green; Sensex at 67,627.03, Nifty Above 20,000
article-image

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13 per cent to 104.62.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.37 per cent to USD 92.22 per barrel.

According to Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP Head of Treasury Anil Kumar Bhansali, the rupee was sold off on Wednesday as oil companies continued their relentless buying of US dollar.

RBI seems to be present at 83 and above levels selling US dollar, he said.

On Thursday, as the market awaits US retail sales, the rupee should continue to see a range-bound trade.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On September 14: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...
article-image

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 189.01 points or 0.28 per cent to 67,656. The broader NSE Nifty was up 61.45 points or 0.31 per cent to 20,131.45.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,631.63 crore, according to exchange data.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AFC Commercial Bank Signs A Deal With Intellect Global Consumer Banking

AFC Commercial Bank Signs A Deal With Intellect Global Consumer Banking

BAE Systems And L&T Team Up To Bring BvS10 AllTerrain Vehicle To India

BAE Systems And L&T Team Up To Bring BvS10 AllTerrain Vehicle To India

August WPI Inflation In Negative For 5th Straight Month At 0.52%

August WPI Inflation In Negative For 5th Straight Month At 0.52%

IndusInd Bank Allots 2,21,280 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

IndusInd Bank Allots 2,21,280 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim To Enter Paints Business Under The Brand Name 'Birla Opus'

Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim To Enter Paints Business Under The Brand Name 'Birla Opus'